‘Chhaava’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal leads epic saga of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

The much-anticipated trailer for ‘Chhaava’, a period drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, has just been released, much to the excitement of fans.

Set to hit theaters on February 14, the film promises to be an epic portrayal of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s extraordinary life.

Produced by Maddock Films, ‘Chhaava’ delves into the legendary reign of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, showcasing his indomitable spirit and leadership.

Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of the fearless ruler, offering a glimpse into the turbulent times of the 17th century.

Catch the ‘Chhaava’ trailer here:

The film begins with Sambhaji’s coronation in 1681, setting the stage for a dramatic retelling of his fight for Swarajya.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ promises a gripping narrative of courage and sacrifice. The trailer reveals an intense face-off between Vicky Kaushal’s Sambhaji and Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The tension between the two characters is palpable, with Khanna’s ruthless performance adding a layer of menace to the film.

Rashmika Mandanna also shines in the trailer, portraying Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, the queen of the Maratha kingdom. Her presence adds depth to the story, as she stands by her husband, offering support and strength.

One of the standout moments in the trailer is an exhilarating battle between Sambhaji and a lion, set in an enclosed arena surrounded by spectators.

Speaking at the trailer launch in Mumbai, director Laxman Utekar expressed his pride in the project. He emphasized the film’s focus on courage, sacrifice, and leadership.

“’Chhaava’ is a tale that balances grandeur with heartfelt emotions,” Utekar said. “We’ve worked hard to ensure authenticity in every detail, from the sets to the costumes to the dialogues. This trailer is just the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary cinematic journey.”

Dinesh Vijan, the producer of ‘Chhaava’ and founder of Maddock Films, also shared his thoughts on the project. He described the film as a tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He also acknowledged the extensive research and dedication that went into bringing his story to life.

“It’s an honor to tell the story of a leader who shaped history,” Vijan said. “We believe that ‘Chhaava’ will leave a lasting impact on audiences.”