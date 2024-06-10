‘Jolly LLB 3’: Amrita Rao joins Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi in upcoming film

‘Jolly LLB 3’ will reunite the cast members from the first and second installments of the film series. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Amrita Rao will reprise her role as Sandhya from the 2013 hit dark-comedy courtroom drama, ‘Jolly LLB.’

The first installment featured a stellar cast including Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani, and Saurabh Shukla. Warsi played the titular character, Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, and Rao played Sandhya, his love interest.

With a budget of 10 crores, the film was a box office hit, earning 48.7 crores. Following the success of the first film, a second installment starred Akshay Kumar as Jolly and Huma Qureshi, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as the judge. While netizens believed Warsi had been replaced by Kumar, it was clarified that Kumar’s character was a different Jolly. Now, in an unexpected move, director and writer Subhash Kapoor has united the cast members of both films.

As per the report, Amrita Rao will appear as Arshad’s wife in the upcoming release. A source close to the publication revealed, “Amrita is returning as Arshad’s wife in Jolly LLB 3, continuing their story from the first part. With her entry, it’s a complete unification of the Jolly LLB 1 and 2 cast.” Filming for the third installment began in May in Rajasthan. The report stated, “The shooting took place in a very remote area in Rajasthan. The location was such that everyone had to walk to reach there as no vehicle could navigate those roads.” Currently, the team is shooting in Mumbai, with Delhi being their next destination.

The upcoming film, ready for release in 2025, will feature a face-off between Kumar’s Jolly and Warsi’s Jolly. Given the success of the first two films, netizens have high expectations for the third installment.

On the work front, Amrita Rao last appeared in ‘Thackeray,’ while Akshay Kumar appeared in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Kumar has several releases lined up for this year and the next. Arshad Warsi was last seen in ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and will star alongside Kumar in ‘Welcome to The Jungle,’ while Huma Qureshi’s last project was ‘Tarla.’