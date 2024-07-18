Jim Sarbh advises new talent to ‘lie’ and opens up on unjust treatment in Bollywood

‘Made in Heaven’ actor Jim Sarbh has opened up about facing mistreatment during his early days in the film industry. In an interview with The Streaming Show, he recalled feeling “angry, hurt, and disappointed,” often snapping back in response. Over time and with experience, he learned that the best way to deal with such incidents is to lie.

When asked for advice for new and upcoming actors, Jim shared his insights: “Don’t get angry. I was young and pretty hot-headed. I couldn’t understand how people could behave that way. Coming from some experience in the States and a theatre background where we’re all equal, I just couldn’t believe it. It made me very angry—angry, upset, hurt, and disappointed. So now, I just lie more. No one gives a s***t. No one cares about your truth.”

He further added that if he could go back, he would tell himself that if he didn’t have a kinder way to communicate what he wanted to say, he should just lie and move on without expressing his disappointment over unjust treatment.

With a pinch of salt, he believes one should, “Go into a room, scream into a pillow, come outside and say, ‘I love that you somehow can’t afford a car to take us back home even though you’re paying us nothing at all, and the main actor drove up like this… I love that! I’m going to take the train!’” Thus, he advises new talent to “Lie, lie a lot,” suggesting they confide their pain only to close friends since no one else cares.

Jim Sarbh made his Bollywood feature film debut in Ram Madhvani’s 2016 biographical drama ‘Neerja,’ starring Sonam Kapoor. He was last seen in a titular role in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ and is known for his versatile performances in films and shows like ‘Padmavat,’ ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ ‘Made in Heaven,’ and ‘Rocket Boys,’ among others.