‘Jigra’ actor Vedang Raina on dealing with new-found fame

Vedang Raina is all set to make his theatrical debut after starring in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies.’ While the trailer has sparked excitement and set expectations among fans, the new actor in town talks about dealing with fame for the first time. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s ‘Jigra’ releases on October 11. Notably, the film is not just his theatrical debut but also his debut as a singer.

Following ‘Archies,’ the newbie is moving ahead in full throttle. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he talks about dealing with fame, working with Alia Bhatt, and being the new face of Garnier. Talking about his journey till now, Vedang said, “After my debut, I went on to do Jigra with Alia. I can talk about it now, which feels surreal. It has been an insane journey from my very first day on set.” He added, “Working on The Archies was a dream come true at the time. And Jigra was an even bigger dream come true for my second film to be working with the likes of Alia and Vasan [Bala] sir. It has been a huge honour and a huge privilege. I am very excited for this project to come out and for the world to see”.

Reflecting on his quick-paced journey, the actor summed it up as “It has been 0 to 1000 to 2000. So, I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to the things that are set to happen in the future.” Talking about his newfound fame, Vedang Raina revealed that it is very new for him and still very fresh. He stated that the mere fact that he is now in the limelight, is completely new for him. Even if a single person recognises him on the streets, it feels new as he had never imagined that something like this would happen to him.

Elaborating further, Vedang said, “All these things take some getting used to. Your life also changes. What I realised and has been my number one takeaway, is that always be yourself. Because there will be a lot of changes around you given the nature of the industry. You have to maintain your own. You can’t forget your own identity amid all this.”

‘Jigra’ chronicles the story of a sister who is ready to do anything for his brother. Hinging on sibling love, the upcoming film promises a thrilling and captivating ride. Moreover, while it is Vedang’s first theatrical acting gig, he has also sung ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai’ which was featured in the trailer. Not only is the actor set to create waves with his acting prowess, but also his singing skills. The film, set to feature Alia Bhatt in a fearless avatar in the action-packed narrative has high expectations to fulfil.

Meanwhile, ‘Jigra’ was announced last September with an announcement video. The film will hit theatres on October 11. It is a co-production of Alia Bhatt’s Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions.