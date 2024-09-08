Vedang Raina with ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ lights up ‘Jigra’ teaser

The buzz surrounding the upcoming film ‘Jigra’ continues to grow, particularly following the release of its teaser trailer. The spotlight is firmly on Vedang Raina, whose soulful rendition of the classic track “Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka” is capturing hearts and setting the tone for the film’s emotional depth.

The teaser, unveiled by Alia Bhatt on Instagram this past Sunday, opens with a reflective moment of Alia in a restaurant, sharing poignant stories about her brother and their life together. The narrative swiftly evolves into a dramatic sequence where Vedang’s character finds himself in custody, with Alia determined to secure his release. She receives support from notable actors Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran, leading to a gripping sequence where Alia confronts goons and showcases her bravery.

The teaser is underscored by Vedang Raina’s modern take on “Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka,” a song that beautifully enhances the sibling dynamic depicted in the film. This new version of the classic hit provides a fresh and emotive layer to the teaser, emphasizing the strong familial bond at the heart of ‘Jigra’.

In a recent press release, Vedang expressed his excitement about being part of this musical endeavor. He described the experience of recording the song as “unforgettable,” noting that music has always played a significant role in his life. He revealed that the film’s producers discovered his vocal talent through social media and felt he was the perfect match for the song. Vedang also shared his enthusiasm about working with Alia Bhatt and capturing the essence of their sibling relationship on screen, which he believes will resonate deeply with audiences.

Vedang’s talent was first showcased in the Indian adaptation of ‘Archie Comics’, directed by Zoya Akhtar, where he made his acting debut alongside Khushi Kapoor. His journey continues with ‘Jigra’, marking his second film appearance. The film is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024, after a shift from its original September 27 release date. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to announce the new release date, sharing a fresh poster and inviting fans to catch the film on its new premiere date.

Directed by Vasan Bala, known for his work on ‘Monica O My Darling’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, ‘Jigra’ is produced under the Dharma Productions banner. The film has been highly anticipated, and Alia Bhatt, who has been actively sharing updates from the set, recently posted about wrapping up the shoot, expressing her eagerness for the audience to experience the film.