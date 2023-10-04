‘Jawan’ Nears ₹1,100 Crore Mark Globally

Shah Rukh Khan’s mega-action blockbuster, “Jawan,” is in the final stretch to reach a remarkable global box office milestone of Rs 1,100 crore.

On its 27th day since release, “Jawan” saw a slight dip in its performance, raking in an estimated Rs 2.5 crore, marking its lowest day at the box office so far. In total, the film has garnered a whopping Rs 614 crore in India. The movie had an outstanding fourth weekend, pulling in Rs 24 crore, maintaining the spectacular run that commenced in early September with record-breaking numbers.

It’s currently trailing behind a few Indian cinematic giants like “RRR,” “KGF: Chapter 2,” “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,” and “Dangal.”

‘Jawan’ from Day 1:

“Jawan” made an astounding opening of Rs 75 crore on its first day, setting a new record. Its peak came on the first Sunday when it amassed Rs 80 crore across India. This film has now become the biggest Hindi movie in India, second only to “Dangal” globally. It also broke records for the largest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week for any Bollywood film, surpassing Shah Rukh’s own “Pathaan.”

Shah Rukh Khan has now left an indelible mark by being associated with two of the three biggest Hindi movies. He has become the only Bollywood star to deliver two Rs 1000 crore-plus blockbusters in a single year. Globally, “Jawan” is just Rs 5 crore away from crossing the coveted Rs 1,100 crore mark. It recently surpassed “Pathaan’s” lifetime gross of Rs 1,050 crore. But it still lags behind four other Indian cinema giants on the all-time list.

Atlee’s directorial “Jawan” is Shah Rukh’s first-ever pan-Indian venture. The film has grossing around Rs 60 crore. It has solidified Shah Rukh Khan’s position as a force to be reckoned with in Indian cinema.

Aside from SRK, the movie features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. “Jawan” hit theaters on September 7 and has continued to make waves in the box office.