Jawan Audio Launch: Time, Venue, Live Stream

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated movie, “Jawan,” is inching closer to its release, now just under ten days away. Fans are eagerly awaiting this cinematic treat, and as the superstar continuously unveils new content from the film, the excitement keeps mounting. Here are the details of the Jawan Audio Launch.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to make a significant announcement regarding a special pre-release event scheduled for August 30th in Chennai. The event will take place at the Sai Ram Engineering College’s auditorium in West Tambaram. This college has been the chosen venue for several Tamil film audio launches due to its capacity to accommodate a vast number of fans.

The actor also shared specifics about the event, stating, “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans – girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College, be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 PM onwards.”

The event is set to kick off at 3 PM, in the presence of college students, fan club members, the press, and the film’s cast and crew. Notably, the leading lady, Nayanthara, and the antagonist of the movie, Vijay Sethupathi, are expected to grace the event with their presence.

Directed by Atlee, “Jawan” is a commercial entertainer that will have a worldwide release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. Following this event in Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan will head to Dubai for the film’s trailer launch on August 31, where the trailer will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The film’s music album, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already created a buzz among the audience with the release of three songs: ‘Zinda Banda,’ ‘Chaleya,’ and ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.’ The Jawan Audio Launch is going to bring all those out to fans.

Additionally, the movie features prominent roles played by Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, with Deepika Padukone making a cameo appearance, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.