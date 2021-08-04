Jasleen Royal recalls her emotions during recording of Shershaah song

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal is known for composing songs like ‘Din Shagna Da’, ‘Kho gaye Hum Kahan’ and ‘Kesari’s ‘Deh Shiva’.

Jasleen is back with another soulful melody which she has sung along with B Praak, in the upcoming biographical war film ‘Shershaah’ directed by Vishnuvardhan. This song is from Jasleen’s second patriotic movie that is based on true events which celebrates a war hero.

‘Ranjha’ is a heartbreaking love song that perfectly depicts the feeling of love and loss through its lyrics and Jasleen’s soulful voice. She shares in detail about the track and how the entire song is a depiction of her mental state because of her friend who was going through a depressing phase.

Talking more about the song Jasleen says: “This song is special to me at many levels. It’s been very overwhelming on the whole. I was in a very emotional state of mind during the time I recorded this song. My best friend was going through a bad break-up and it was really overwhelming to see her go through it. This song helped me vent out all that was happening around me. It was kind of therapeutic. This song has layers of emotions of love, separation and everything in between. I really hope people resonate with it too.”

Jasleen is also working on two other tracks of her own. She keeps uploading her covers of various songs on social media. Recently, Jasleen released the acoustic version of her song ‘Raatein’ from the 2016 Ajay Devgan film ‘Shivaay’ on her YouTube channel.

The song ‘Ranjha’ is releasing on Thursday.