Sidharth Malhotra remembers Kargil hero captain Vikram Batra on 26th death anniversary

Actor Sidharth Malhotra marked a solemn moment on July 7 by remembering Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra.

It was on this day in 1999 that Captain Batra, a young officer in the Indian Army, laid down his life during the Kargil conflict.

Sidharth, who immortalised Batra’s story in the 2021 biographical war drama ‘Shershaah’, took to his social media to honour the late soldier.

Sharing a few rare photographs of Captain Batra, including one of him in uniform with the rugged hills of Kargil behind him, the actor penned an emotional message.

Sidharth Malhotra remembers Vikram Batra:

“To Captain Vikram Batra, your story continues to move and inspire us. Thank you for showing us the meaning of true strength. Remembering you today, on the day you gave everything for the nation,” Sidharth wrote.

Captain Vikram Batra, known for his call sign “Shershaah” during the war, led his troops through some of the most difficult operations in the treacherous terrains of the Himalayas. He was just 24 when he martyred while rescuing an injured soldier during the final leg of Operation Vijay.

For his gallantry and selflessness, the government posthumously awarded him with the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour. July 7 is now commemorated as ‘Balidan Diwas’, the Day of Sacrifice, to pay tribute to his life and legacy.

Sidharth’s portrayal of Batra in ‘Shershaah’ brought the hero’s story to a new generation. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film not only became a streaming success on Amazon Prime Video but also struck a deep emotional chord with audiences.

Kiara Advani starred alongside Malhotra, playing Dimple Cheema, Batra’s fiancée, whose love story with the captain added a tender layer to the film’s narrative of war and valour.

Every year, Sidharth joins thousands of others in remembering Captain Batra’s sacrifice.

On the professional front, Sidharth is now preparing for his next film ‘Param Sundari’, where he will appear opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Maddock Films, the project is likely to explore a completely different side of the actor.