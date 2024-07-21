Shaukan teaser: Janhvi Kapoor sets stage for musical delight in ‘Ulajh’

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her dynamic roles, has sparked excitement once again with the upcoming release of ‘Ulajh’. Following the buzz from its gripping trailer, the film’s team has now tantalized fans with a teaser sneak peek of its energetic track, “Shaukan”.

In a playful move on Instagram, Janhvi shared a teaser of the song, accompanied by the caption “#Shaukan out tomorrow. #UlajhInCinemas2ndAug.” The brief video clip captures Janhvi in her element, dancing to the infectious beats of the upcoming song, promising a vibrant addition to the film’s soundtrack.

Adding to the anticipation, Janhvi recently unveiled a thrilling collaboration with singer Neha Kakkar for another song in the movie. Sharing a heartfelt post featuring Neha, Janhvi teased, “Voice of my next song,” reciprocated by Neha’s admiration with a stunning picture of Janhvi, stating, “The face of my next song.”

The film ‘Ulajh’ showcases Janhvi in a groundbreaking role as Suhana, a young and determined Indian Foreign Service officer stationed in London. Her portrayal has earned accolades for breaking stereotypes and delving into the complexities of international diplomacy.

The trailer unveils a riveting narrative where Suhana, amidst her duties as Deputy High Commissioner, confronts treacherous challenges within the embassy. Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, intensifying the plot with suspense and intrigue. The storyline teases a web of secrets and betrayals, highlighting an internal threat that imperils undercover operatives and thrusts Suhana into a perilous quest for survival.

Reflecting on the overwhelming response to the trailer, Janhvi expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am overwhelmed by the response that the trailer has received. I am glad and truly grateful to all my fans and audience, who are excited to see me in this role.” She also shared her experience of portraying an IFS officer for the first time, emphasizing the challenges and excitement of exploring a new facet of national defense and international relations.

Written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogue crafted by Atika Chauhan, ‘Ulajh’ promises to be a compelling cinematic experience. Scheduled for release on August 2, 2024, the film aims to captivate audiences with its blend of gripping storytelling, powerful performances, and a soundtrack that adds another dimension to its narrative.

As fans eagerly await the unveiling of “Shaukan” and the full cinematic experience of ‘Ulajh’, Janhvi Kapoor continues to shine as a versatile performer breaking new ground in Bollywood.