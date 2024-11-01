Janhvi Kapoor slays in pastel saree at Boney Kapoor’s Diwali puja

Diwali celebrations were in full swing as Janhvi Kapoor joined her family for a traditional puja at her father Boney Kapoor’s office on Thursday evening.

Radiating grace and style, Janhvi Kapoor captivated everyone as she stepped out in a pastel saree that combined mint green and blush pink, adorned with delicate floral embroidery. She completed her festive look with soft curls, minimal makeup, and subtle jewelry, greeting the photographers with a warm smile and a cheerful “Happy Diwali.”

Adding to the festive spirit, her sister Khushi Kapoor arrived alongside their father, Boney Kapoor. Khushi looked elegant in a beige Anarkali suit, intricately detailed with lace and embroidery, accessorized with statement earrings and simple makeup.

Boney Kapoor, dressed in a classic white kurta-pajama, shared in the Diwali joy, smiling and waving to onlookers with his daughters by his side.

Arjun Kapoor, another familiar face from the Kapoor family, was also seen joining the celebrations. Dressed in a stylish blue kurta, he took a moment to pose for the cameras, exuding his usual charm.

The Diwali festivities weren’t limited to the Kapoor family. Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were spotted celebrating the festival at their own office. Varun looked dashing in a white kurta, while Natasha paired her pink kurta with a sharara, and the couple was all smiles as they posed for the photographers outside.

Adding to the star-studded Diwali festivities, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen paying a visit to Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor. The couple arrived in their car, with Ranbir at the wheel and Alia seated beside him, holding their baby daughter Raha. Alia looked stunning in a yellow suit complemented by a pink dupatta, while Ranbir and Raha adorably matched in beige kurtas.

Finally, Parineeti Chopra also joined in the festive fun, sharing a series of lovely Diwali snapshots on her Instagram. Her radiant pictures gave fans a glimpse of her celebrations, adding to the virtual Diwali cheer.