Suniel Shetty shares Diwali moment with family, misses son Ahan

Actor Suniel Shetty offered fans a heartwarming glimpse of his family’s Diwali celebrations, sharing a lovely family selfie on Instagram.

In the picture, Suniel is seen with his wife Mana Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty, and son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, all decked out in traditional attire. The festive photo radiated warmth, though it was missing a key family member—Suniel’s son, Ahan Shetty. In his post, the actor shared his Diwali wishes and expressed how much he missed Ahan, writing, “Happy Diwali. Missing you @ahan.shetty.”

While Suniel’s family was celebrating, other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted enjoying the Diwali spirit. Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal attended a Diwali puja at their office. Varun looked suave in a white kurta as he greeted photographers outside, while Natasha dazzled in a pink kurta-sharara set, complementing her husband’s traditional look. The couple flashed bright smiles, adding to the festive cheer.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also seen embracing the holiday spirit. The couple visited Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, with their daughter, Raha. The family looked stylish as they arrived in their car, with Ranbir behind the wheel and Alia holding baby Raha. Alia was radiant in a yellow suit with a pink dupatta, while Ranbir and Raha stole the show, dressed in matching beige kurtas—a charming moment that had fans swooning.

Another Diwali highlight came from Parineeti Chopra, who shared a series of festive photos on her Instagram, giving fans a peek into her celebration. The images captured the joy and spirit of Diwali, showing the actress in a vibrant, traditional outfit.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. Fans can look forward to seeing him in films like ‘The Legend of Somnath’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. He is also working on a new show, ‘Nanda Devi’, in collaboration with Lionsgate, and will return for ‘Hunter 3’.

Diwali brought out Bollywood’s festive spirit, with stars sharing moments of joy, family, and togetherness, giving fans a memorable glimpse into their celebrations.