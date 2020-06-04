Casting director Krish Kapur died after suffering brain hemorrhage on May 31. He has worked in several movies including Mahesh Bhatt’s Jalebi and Pulkit-Kirti Kharbanda’s Veerey Ki Wedding. He was 28.

Krish’s maternal uncle Sunil Bhalla confirmed the news to Indian Express, sharing that the casting director passed away on May 31.“He died at 2.30 in the afternoon. This has come as a shock to us. He was so young and had no medical history,” Bhalla added.

As per reports, Krish Kapur collapsed at his apartment, which led to excessive bleeding from his nose. He died due to brain hemorrhage.

Responding to the sad news, Krish’s friend and wrestler-actor Sangram Singh also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “You left us really soon, brother. But you have left behind beautiful memories. I hope you are happy wherever you are. May your soul rest in peace (sic).”

The casting director is survived by his mother, wife and a child.