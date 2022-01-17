Let’s discuss the amazing varieties of Jalebi in India

Sweets are considered to be a symbol of good gestures in India. Sweets form an important part of occasions and festivals. It increases the happiness and positivity in our bodies. All around the world, from north to south, east to west we can see the love people have for sweets and how much they cherish the same. There are various mouth-watering sweets from India which people love from abroad. Let’s look into the varieties of the National Sweet of India- Jalebi.
Jalebi is declared as the National sweet of India. In many cities or countries, Jalebi has several names such as jilipi, jilapi, mushabak, zulbia, and many more. It is the most popular sweet of India. It is given mainly for dessert. Jalebi can be served both cold and hot. The ingredients required are Maida flour, saffron, ghee, and sugar. It is mostly eaten with rabri and curd.
Here are some of the varieties of Jalebi in India:
Paneer Jalebi
Made out of cottage cheese, this variant of Jalebi must be consumed within 24 hours, else it goes bad. It is also known as Chanar Jalebi, it is particularly found in West Bengal. Its ingredients include full cream milk, lemon juice, all-purpose flour and it is browner than its North Indian version.
Jangri
Shaped like a flower, Jangri goes by various other names like imarti, amaretti, omriti or jhangiri. It is said to have originated from North India and settled in South India. It is made out of ground urad dal, which makes it a healthier alternative as compared to the Jalebi.
Jaleba
It is thick and king-size Jalebi, and hence the name Jaleba. One piece of it weighs 250 grams or more. Some of it can be prepared up to 500 grams as well! Mostly, it is fried in desi ghee and is a very popular dessert in North India. The jaleba of Gohana in Haryana is famous in particular.
Rabdi Jalebi
Even though it is Jalebi served with Rabri, still Rabdi Jalebi deserves a separate mention. It is a well sought-after sweet dish and is garnished with saffron, almonds, and pistachios. It is often served as a dessert in North Indian weddings.
Khoya Jalebi
It is a famous sweet dish of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and is prepared using a batter of khoya, maida, and milk. It tastes best when it is topped with cold milk or malai.
Urad ki Jalebi
Instead of using maida, it uses fermented urad dal and has a slightly sour after taste that makes it special. It is commonly prepared in parts of Bihar and Eastern UP.
Imarti
It’s a North Indian style preparation of jalebi and is made using urad dal flour, which requires no fermentation and can be made quickly.