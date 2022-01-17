Let’s discuss the amazing varieties of Jalebi in India

Sweets are considered to be a symbol of good gestures in India. Sweets form an important part of occasions and festivals. It increases the happiness and positivity in our bodies. All around the world, from north to south, east to west we can see the love people have for sweets and how much they cherish the same. There are various mouth-watering sweets from India which people love from abroad. Let’s look into the varieties of the National Sweet of India- Jalebi.

Jalebi is declared as the National sweet of India. In many cities or countries, Jalebi has several names such as jilipi, jilapi, mushabak, zulbia, and many more. It is the most popular sweet of India. It is given mainly for dessert. Jalebi can be served both cold and hot. The ingredients required are Maida flour, saffron, ghee, and sugar. It is mostly eaten with rabri and curd.

Here are some of the varieties of Jalebi in India:

Paneer Jalebi

Made out of cottage cheese, this variant of Jalebi must be consumed within 24 hours, else it goes bad. It is also known as Chanar Jalebi, it is particularly found in West Bengal. Its ingredients include full cream milk, lemon juice, all-purpose flour and it is browner than its North Indian version.

Jangri