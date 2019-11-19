Kriti Kharbanda has confirmed that she is officially dating actor Pulkit Samrat.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the 31-year-old accepted that their relationship was not rumoured.

“No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other,” she was quoted.

When she was further asked why she had not reacted to her relationship status earlier, Kriti said, “In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone.”

“And when you start seeing someone, I think there’s a time for everything… when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months,” she further added.

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor said that she was in a very happy place with her relationship with Pulkit Samrat.

“But I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

Kriti and Pulkit first worked together in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding.

The duo will next be seen together in Pagalpanti which is slated to release on 22 November 2019.

Earlier, Pulkit Samrat had shared his experience of working with Kriti Kharbanda with IANS.

“Working with her is insane. I wouldn’t have been able to survive a couple of films if she was not my co-star,” he had said, while Kriti had plainly expressed, “Can you blame them (for spreading the rumours)? We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”

Pulkit Samrat was previously married to Salman Khan’s rakhi-sister Shweta Rohira.

He had also reportedly dated Yami Gautam after that.