Jaideep, Rajkummar, Vijay unite in ‘Majboot Actors Association’ whatsapp group

Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkummar Rao, and Vijay Varma, three names that resonated not only as actors but also as friends, recently stole the limelight at a prestigious awards ceremony. While Jaideep clinched the “Most Stylish Mega Performer of the Year” award, the evening turned into a heartening reunion as he shared the stage with his longtime buddies Rajkummar and Vijay.

Their camaraderie dates back to their days as students at the renowned Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where they forged a bond that stood the test of time. This bond was palpable as they stood together, celebrating each other’s successes.

During his acceptance speech, Jaideep shed light on their enduring friendship, mentioning their WhatsApp group, fondly named the “Majboot Actors Association.” This group symbolizes their solidarity and mutual support, a testament to the journey they’ve traversed together. Jaideep’s gratitude extended to his friends, acknowledging their indispensable role in his life and career.

The “Majboot Actors Association” isn’t just a chat group; it’s a platform where these talented individuals exchange ideas, offer support, and stay connected amidst their busy schedules. Jaideep’s heartfelt tribute to his “brothers” underscores the significance of friendship in navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry.

As Jaideep Ahlawat continues to mesmerize audiences with his performances, his unwavering camaraderie with Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Varma serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of the power of genuine friendships in the realm of cinema.