Rajkummar dishes out his favourite Delhi-cacies: ‘Rajma chawal, aloo parantha, chaat’

National Award-winner Rajkummar Rao is a complete Delhi boy when it comes to his food choices, as he expresses his love for indulging in some lip-smacking “rajma chawal, aloo parantha, and chaat.”

Hailing from Gurugram, Rajkummar talked about his love for Delhi food.

“I feel that the food in Delhi is better,” Rajkummar told IANS.

The actor added: “Rajma chawal, aloo parantha. I am a vegetarian so… Then there is chaat that I like.”

Rajkummar also finds vada pav good too, but hasn’t developed the taste for it as much.

“Vada pav is good too, but then since I was not raised eating vada pav, so taste utna develop nahi ho paya hai. But then there are things that taste better in Bombay. So, both places have their own positives and negatives.”

Rajkummar is gearing up for ‘Srikanth’, his upcoming movie, to hit theaters on May 10.

The film, which also stars Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar, is based on the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla.