Jaideep Ahlawat shuns spotlight: “I don’t want to share my private life”

Jaideep Ahlawat, the actor who has captured hearts with his compelling roles in ‘Raazi’ and ‘Paatal Lok’, is popular for his ability to maintain a low profile.

In a recent interview, he opened up about the pressures of public life, his aversion to social media, and his thoughts on the increasing scrutiny of celebrities’ personal lives.

Advertisement

While Ahlawat’s stellar performances on-screen have earned him widespread recognition, he is resolutely private when it comes to his personal life.

Advertisement

Speaking candidly to ANI, the actor explained why he prefers to stay out of the social media spotlight and the burden he feels when it comes to managing an online presence.

“I’m not that kind of person. I don’t want to tell everyone what I’m eating, what I’m drinking, where I’m sleeping,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaideep Ahlawat (@jaideepahlawat)

For Ahlawat, social media is more of a chore than a choice. “I get scared. I feel that extra burden on my mind,” he confessed.

The actor made it clear that the relentless pressure to remain active on platforms like Instagram, with its endless cycle of selfies, posts, and stories, is something he simply does not enjoy. His response to whether he participates in social media trends like making reels or attending parties for public image was straightforward: “No. I don’t go to parties, I don’t make or share reels. Not like posting on social media much.”

He specifically referenced the media’s fixation on the children of celebrity parents, such as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sons, Taimur and Jeh.

“After a while, it feels strange… you don’t want that pressure on the kids, on the family. And at times like this, when there’s a tragedy, you surely don’t want to,” he said.

He reflected on how the nature of stardom has shifted over time, with the charm of mystery and the allure of a private life now replaced by a demand for constant engagement.

“I think the stardom that existed back then was more about intrigue, mystery. Today, it’s all about information. But I don’t think that should be the way,” he remarked.

While Jaideep Ahlawat has no opposition to social media in its entirety, he believes people should use it more as a tool for professional engagement rather than personal indulgence. He advocates for a clear distinction between the two, suggesting that social media should serve as a space for sharing work-related content and connecting with audiences on a professional level.

“Keep social media as social. Don’t make it personal. It’s okay,” he advised, stressing that work-related posts should be the focus.