Jaideep Ahlawat on romance: “I can, but will Bollywood let me?”

Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his intense and gripping performances, doesn’t see himself as the typical romance hero of Bollywood. But it’s not because he lacks the desire or ability—it’s the industry that doesn’t seem ready to cast him in those roles.

In a recent chat with ANI, Ahlawat candidly shared his thoughts about being overlooked for mainstream romantic films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ or ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’

‘“Koi lega nahi mujhe. Main toh kar loonga. Mujhe lagta hai aisa ki koi lega nahi. Shayad ho sakta hai main galat hoon. Hum kar lenge, pehle saamne waale ko believe karna padega,”’ he said. (Translation: “No one will cast me. I can do it, but I don’t think they will. Maybe I’m wrong. I can do romantic films, but the other person has to believe it too.”)

Ahlawat, 44, has made a name for himself through raw, powerful performances in crime dramas and thrillers. But he isn’t limiting his ambitions to Bollywood alone. He is eager to step into Hollywood, expanding his reach to a global audience.

‘“Mujhe bas acha kaam chahiye, chahe kahin bhi ho. Mujhe logon tak pahuchna hai.”’ (Translation: “I just want good work, no matter where. I want to reach people.”)

At the moment, Ahlawat is riding high on the success of ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2, where his portrayal of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary has been widely praised.

His upcoming projects include ‘Jewel Thief’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and ‘Hisaab’, where he shares the screen with Shefali Shah. He’s also working on a film directed by Neeraj Yadav, the writer of ‘An Action Hero’.

And for fans of ‘The Family Man’, there’s good news—Ahlawat will be seen in the much-anticipated third season of the series.