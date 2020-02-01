Jackie Shroff has given a special surprise to his fans. The actor is celebrating his 63rd birthday on February 1. On the occasion, the makers of Sooryavanshi announced that Jackie Shroff is the newest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and has joined the cast of Sooryavanshi.

On Saturday, the director Rohit Shetty took to his official Instagram handle to share the news. He posted a picture of Shroff sitting on a car, posing towards the camera in an all-black kurta and overcoat with Shetty standing in front in blurred pose.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe…Presenting to you The Man Himself…JACKIE SHROFF… And…Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost(sic).”

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and is the fourth film of Shetty’s cop universe that began with Singham in the year 2011.

In January, Katrina Kaif had shared a pic with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty from the sets. She had captioned the photo as, “A perfect start to the year ….friends , laughs , smiles , onset ……. the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made …. see u in cinemas March 27 th #sooryavanshi @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar.”

The film will have cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

Sooryavanshi will hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020.