Jackie Shroff opens up about fatherhood and embracing responsibility

Jackie Shroff recently sat down for a heartwarming interview alongside his daughter, Krishna Shroff and the duo delved into the depths of fatherhood, shedding light on how it has transformed their lives.

Reflecting on his journey as a father, Jackie shared a candid insight into the profound changes fatherhood has brought upon him. He confessed, “I became more responsible. I was a little reckless back in the day; I would do all kinds of stunts, like jump from a motorcycle, or break my leg, or tear my muscles. But now I’ve become more cautious because of my kids. I want to live a long healthy life and be there for my children.”

Krishna, his daughter, resonated with her father’s sentiments, expressing her admiration for him and the valuable lessons she has imbibed from him. “He always says silence is golden and to listen more than you speak. You can be in a room full of people, but you don’t need to be the loudest person in the room. Be a silent observer, the more you observe the more knowledge you can obtain. That’s something I’ve taken from him,” she fondly recalled.

Their interview wasn’t just about personal revelations; it also touched upon the essence of family bonds and the significance of cherishing every moment together. Krishna expressed her deep affection for spending quality time with her father and the entire family, emphasizing the importance of these connections in her life.

Through their candid conversation, Jackie and Krishna Shroff exemplified the beauty of the father-daughter relationship, portraying a picture of mutual respect, love, and admiration. It’s a reminder of the profound impact parents have on shaping their children’s values and outlook on life.

As the interview concluded, it left behind a lingering sense of warmth and appreciation for the simple yet profound lessons of love, responsibility, and mindfulness that Jackie Shroff embodies as a father and shares with his beloved daughter, Krishna.