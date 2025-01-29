Ishqiya turns 15: How Vidya Balan redefined Bollywood’s femme fatale

Fifteen years ago, Bollywood witnessed the arrival of a character who shattered every stereotype of the traditional heroine. Krishna Verma, played by Vidya Balan in ‘Ishqiya’ (2010), wasn’t just another woman in a love story—she was the story.

A mix of charm, mystery, and quiet menace, Krishna was unlike any female lead Hindi cinema had seen before.

At a time when Bollywood largely confined its women to roles of dutiful lovers, damsels in distress, or one-dimensional vamps, Krishna was a revelation. She wasn’t afraid to manipulate, deceive, or use her allure to get what she wanted.

But she wasn’t heartless either—her pain, passion, and survival instincts made her an enigma, a character that audiences couldn’t pin down.

Vidya Balan’s performance brought Krishna to life with such intensity that even today, she remains one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable female protagonists.

Before ‘Ishqiya’, Bollywood’s femme fatales were often over-the-top—either the seductive villainess or the tragic beauty doomed by love. Krishna Verma was different. She didn’t fit into any existing mold. She was neither a helpless victim nor a wicked temptress; she was simply a woman who knew how to turn situations in her favor.

One of the most striking aspects of Krishna’s character was her unpredictability. She could be tender one moment and ruthless the next. A prime example is her iconic monologue in the film, where she effortlessly shifts from vulnerability to quiet menace, leaving both the audience and her on-screen suitors—Khalujaan (Naseeruddin Shah) and Babban (Arshad Warsi)—spellbound.

Vidya Balan played Krishna with such finesse that every glance, every pause, and every smirk added another layer to her complex persona.

Krishna Verma wasn’t just a character; she was a turning point. ‘Ishqiya’ proved that a female-driven story could be compelling, commercially successful, and critically acclaimed. Vidya Balan’s bold choices didn’t stop there—she followed up with powerhouse performances in ‘The Dirty Picture’ (2011) and ‘Kahaani’ (2012).

Her commitment to Krishna Verma was evident even off-screen. In a move unheard of at the time, Vidya attended a film premiere dressed as her character, fully embodying Krishna’s persona. Though a brief appearance, it was a statement—she wasn’t just playing a role; she was bringing a new kind of heroine to Bollywood.