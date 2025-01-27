‘Ram Lakhan’ turns 36: Jackie Shroff celebrates the timeless classic

Jackie Shroff is celebrating 36 years of his beloved film ‘Ram Lakhan’, a classic that continues to resonate with audiences.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the action-packed musical film has stood the test of time, thanks to its compelling storyline and memorable performances by an all-star cast.

Advertisement

Jackie Shroff, who played the role of the righteous police officer Ram, remains a fan favorite. His portrayal of the character, alongside Anil Kapoor’s Lakhan, captured the hearts of viewers, and even today, Shroff is celebrated for his powerful presence in the film.

Advertisement

The iconic song ‘Tera Naam Liya’, featuring Jackie, has become synonymous with his name, and it still gets audiences on their feet whenever it plays.

Reflecting on the film’s lasting impact, Jackie shared his gratitude for being part of such a special project. “It’s incredible that ‘Ram Lakhan’ has completed 36 years. Working with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, and the entire cast under Subhash Ghai’s direction was an unforgettable experience,” he said.

He also highlighted the strong bond the team formed during filming, one that remains just as strong to this day.

“The energy on set had no match, and I’m happy that the film has connected with audiences over the years,” he added.

Known for his charm and down-to-earth persona, Jackie Shroff has won the hearts of generations of fans. His popularity has only grown with time, particularly among Gen Z, who admire his advocacy for environmental causes, including tree planting and eco-conservation.

As he continues to shine on screen, Jackie Shroff is going to star in the much-awaited comedy ‘Housefull 5’. The film, slated for release on June 6, will see him sharing the screen with a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.