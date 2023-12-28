Isha Koppikar has separated from husband Timmy Narang

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang have decided to part ways after a 14-year-long marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2009, has been facing compatibility issues for some time now, ultimately leading to their decision to separate.

Sources reveal that the divorce was finalized last month, and Isha has already moved out of their shared residence, taking their nine-year-old daughter, Rianna, with her. Despite their efforts to salvage their relationship, the couple found themselves unable to overcome the challenges they were facing in their marriage.

Upon reaching out to the actress for a statement, Isha responded tersely through a text message to an entertainment portal, stating, “I have nothing to say. It’s too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity.” Meanwhile, Timmy Narang has yet to make any public comments regarding the separation.

The duo first crossed paths at a gym and eventually fell in love, marking the beginning of their romantic journey that lasted over a decade. Timmy, a restauranteur, and Isha, a versatile artist known for her work in Hindi and Tamil cinema, seemed like the perfect match. However, the challenges in their relationship became insurmountable over time.

Isha Koppikar has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry, showcasing her talent in various languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi films. Her notable performances include films like ‘LOC Kargil,’ ‘Rudraksh,’ ‘Hum Tum,’ ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum,’ and ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ among others. She gained immense popularity with the hit item song ‘Bachke Tu Rehna’ from the film ‘Company.’

Despite the recent personal setback, Isha continues to focus on her professional endeavors. She appeared in the Tamil film ‘Ayalaan.’ As the public digests this unexpected news, the couple’s fans and well-wishers await further developments, hoping for an amicable resolution for both parties involved.