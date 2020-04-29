Actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, due to colon infection has died at the age of 53. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. The actor’s spokesperson has shared the information with an official announcement.

He wrote, “I trust, I have surrendered”: These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

Irrfan’s news death was announced by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Taking it to his official Twtter handle, he wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote.

Following his demise, Khan’s family issued a statement saying: “Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace.”

Irrfan had undergone treatment abroad for several months in 2019, working on just one project in that time, director Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. For the unversed, the actor had lost his mother Saeeda Begum on Saturday. While his mother’s last rites took place in Jaipur, the star attended her funeral through a video call given the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19 outbreak in India. Irrfan’s mother was 95.

Prior to the film’s release, the actor had shared an empowering video message for his fans, stating that the only choice he had was to remain positive. “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”

He had a career span of several decades. Not only in Bollywood but the actor was also involved in several international projects including Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi. In Bollywood, he had given outstanding movies including Salaam Bombay! Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku and Talvar and Hindi Medium.

The entire Bollywood is in shock with his sudden demise.