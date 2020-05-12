On Tuesday, the entire world is celebrating ‘International Nurses’ Day’ and the relevance of the day stands even profound with the current pandemic. But, the nurses are definitely “our Angels in disguise”, as Shraddha Kapoor puts it in her recent heartfelt post for the frontline workers who are protecting us, during these perilous times.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture for the nurses and wrote, “Big RESPECT, for the sincerity towards your service. Big SALUTE, for your selfless toil in these challenging times. A big THANK YOU, for the sacrifices you make for our safety. You are, our Angels in disguise.Happy #InternationalNursesDay (sic).”

Shraddha has been a strong voice of hope and awareness during these times for us all. With her philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, she is also helping the various segments of the society which is commendable.