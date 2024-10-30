Inside Soha Ali Khan’s Diwali celebration: Family bonding with card games

As Diwali draws near, Bollywood stars are diving into the festive spirit, making the most of this season’s joys with family, friends, and traditional games. Soha Ali Khan is no exception, sharing glimpses of her celebration with a warm family gathering centered around tambola, cards, and laughter.

On Tuesday, Soha Ali Khan posted a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing a joyful evening with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya. The family looked thrilled as they enjoyed a round of tambola, followed by some lively card games.

The family event was made even more special as Kunal’s parents and sister joined in the festivities. In the caption, Soha humorously captured the spirit of winning, writing, “You win some, you win some more…#mondaymotivation #diwali,” giving her followers a glimpse into the joyous family time.

On the professional front, Soha has recently been in the limelight for her appearance at Lakme Fashion Week. While walking the ramp, she took a moment to discuss her current focus on fitness, particularly strength training. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining muscle mass as she enters her 40s, Soha spoke candidly with ANI about her commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

“My current fitness mantra is strength training because I am in my 40s now. For long-term fitness, especially as we age, it’s essential to build and preserve muscle mass. Women in their 40s often face issues like osteoporosis, arthritis, and general weakness due to muscle loss. Weight gain can also become a concern. For me, strength training is an investment in the future to stay fit and strong,” she shared.