Puratawn: Sharmila Tagore returns to Bengali cinema

In a much-anticipated return to Bengali cinema, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore graces the screen once again in ‘Puratawn’, a heartwarming drama that marks her big comeback after years away from the limelight.

Released on April 11, 2025, the film has already captured the attention of audiences and critics alike, thanks to its compelling story and stellar performances.

Directed by Suman Ghosh, ‘Puratawn’ explores the emotional journey of Ritika, played by Rituparna Sengupta, who returns with her husband, Rajeev (Indraneil Sengupta), to her ancestral home in West Bengal for her mother’s (Sharmila Tagore) 80th birthday.

However, the celebration takes an unexpected turn when Ritika discovers that her beloved mother is suffering from memory loss. This revelation forces Ritika to face the harsh reality of her mother’s aging, prompting a touching exploration of family bonds, the passage of time, and the heart-wrenching impact of dementia.

The emotional depth of ‘Puratawn’ is balanced by the exceptional performances of its cast. Rituparna and Indraneil come with nuanced portrayal of a couple grappling with the fragility of memory. It also provides the perfect foil to Sharmila Tagore’s poignant role.

The film’s blend of drama and family dynamics is sure to leave a lasting impression. It comes with exploration of aging and memory offering a universal theme that resonates across generations.

On the same day as ‘Puratawn’’s release, Soha Ali Khan’s horror-comedy ‘Chhorii 2’ hit the theaters. It created a buzz for an entirely different reason. The film, which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Soha, combines the thrills of horror with the laughs of comedy. It offers a fun yet spooky experience for moviegoers.

In a recent conversation with IANS, Soha got candid about her personal fears. She revealed that the untimely loss of loved ones is her greatest fear.

Reflecting on life’s unpredictability, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress shared, “My biggest fear is just unnatural, untimely death. I love being alive and I cherish the people close to me. I don’t want to lose them, and I don’t want them to lose me.”