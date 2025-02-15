“I’m so FOMO”: Rakul Preet Singh cheers for Arjun & Bhumi for ‘Mere Husband ki Biwi’

Rakul Preet Singh might be juggling multiple film projects, but she’s making sure to stay connected with her co-stars.

While busy shooting for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, she took a moment to send an adorable message to her ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ co-actors, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who are deep into promotions for their upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a heartfelt video, saying, “Hi Arjun, hi Bhumi! I’m missing you guys so much, and I can see all the fun you’re having during promotions. I’m so FOMO that I want to be there! Keep missing me—I’ll see you soon!” She captioned it, “@arjunkapoor @bhumipednekar there in spirit with you ❤️❤️ #MereHusbandKiBiwi 21st Feb.”

Her excitement and support didn’t go unnoticed, with fans and co-stars appreciating her energy despite a packed schedule. The actress has her hands full with multiple projects, balancing the sequel to ‘De De Pyaar De’ while also gearing up for the release of ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.

With a career spanning across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, Rakul Preet Singh has built an impressive filmography. From making her debut with ‘Gilli’ (2009) in Kannada to becoming a sought-after star in Bollywood with hits like ‘De De Pyaar De’ (2019), ‘Runway 34’ (2022), and ‘Doctor G’ (2022), she continues to experiment with diverse roles.

Adding to the excitement, she also has a project lined up with veteran actress Neena Gupta.

As ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ gears up for its release on February 21, fans are eager to see the chemistry between Arjun, Bhumi, and Rakul unfold on screen.