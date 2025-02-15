Logo

Logo

# Bollywood

“I’m so FOMO”: Rakul Preet Singh cheers for Arjun & Bhumi for ‘Mere Husband ki Biwi’

The film is a comedy-drama starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, exploring a tangled love triangle with hilarious twists.

Statesman Web | February 16, 2025 12:05 am

“I’m so FOMO”: Rakul Preet Singh cheers for Arjun & Bhumi for ‘Mere Husband ki Biwi’

Image Source: Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh might be juggling multiple film projects, but she’s making sure to stay connected with her co-stars.

While busy shooting for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, she took a moment to send an adorable message to her ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ co-actors, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who are deep into promotions for their upcoming film.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a heartfelt video, saying, “Hi Arjun, hi Bhumi! I’m missing you guys so much, and I can see all the fun you’re having during promotions. I’m so FOMO that I want to be there! Keep missing me—I’ll see you soon!” She captioned it, “@arjunkapoor @bhumipednekar there in spirit with you ❤️❤️ #MereHusbandKiBiwi 21st Feb.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Sparks fly between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in Anurag Basu’s musical romance

Her excitement and support didn’t go unnoticed, with fans and co-stars appreciating her energy despite a packed schedule. The actress has her hands full with multiple projects, balancing the sequel to ‘De De Pyaar De’ while also gearing up for the release of ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

With a career spanning across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, Rakul Preet Singh has built an impressive filmography. From making her debut with ‘Gilli’ (2009) in Kannada to becoming a sought-after star in Bollywood with hits like ‘De De Pyaar De’ (2019), ‘Runway 34’ (2022), and ‘Doctor G’ (2022), she continues to experiment with diverse roles.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna stirs criticism for “I am from Hyderabad” comment

Adding to the excitement, she also has a project lined up with veteran actress Neena Gupta.

As ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ gears up for its release on February 21, fans are eager to see the chemistry between Arjun, Bhumi, and Rakul unfold on screen.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to collaborate with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin for her next: Report

Advertisement

Related posts