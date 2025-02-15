Sparks fly between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in Anurag Basu’s musical romance

Following the announcement of the collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu, fans have been waiting for further details. Initially, the two were teaming up for ‘Aashiqui 3’ with Triptii Dimri as the female lead. However, recently reports surfaced revealing Dimri’s exit from the project creating headlines. Following this, Basu issued a clarification about her exit and revealed that the film remains untitled. However, he confirmed working with Aaryan on a romantic saga and teased that he would announce the female lead soon. Now, the makers have finally dropped the first look, revealing Sreeleela as the leading lady of the film.

The teaser promises an intense musical romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan playing a brooding singer with a scruffy beard and long hair. His intense look as a singer has piqued fans’ curiosity. Joining him is Sreeleela who recently set the dance floor on fire with her electric track ‘Kissik’ from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2.’ In the teaser, Kartik croons ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’ with snippets of the lead pair’s romantic moments interspersed throughout. However, the title of the film remains under wraps. The upcoming film will hit theatres on Diwali 2025.

Since the release of the teaser, fans have flooded the comment section expressing their excitement over Kartik’s singer era. Several fans have also compared the teaser to the hit musical film, ‘Rockstar.’ One user wrote, “Pure Goosebumps,” while another commented, “Another BLOCKBUSTER loading this Diwali….” Meanwhile, one fan wrote, “Rockstar x Kabir Singh?,” whereas another fan added, “If Kabir Singh and Jordan had a kid.”

With Anurag Basu at the helm, Pritam has composed the film’s music. Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have backed the title.

Recently, the film made headlines following reports of Triptii Dimri’s exit as the female lead. As per reports, the makers felt that she was too exposed after ‘Animal’ and the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise required someone to reflect purity and innocence. Following this, Anurag Basu rebuffed the claims and revealed that he doesn’t know what the film will be called.

