Rashmika Mandanna stirs criticism for “I am from Hyderabad” comment

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy following the release of her latest film ‘Chhaava’ with Vicky Kaushal. The film is off to a roaring start at the box office becoming the first big release of 2025. The title hit theatres on February 14 and on its first day, the film managed to collect 31 crores at the domestic box office. Amid the successful start of the film, a clip of Rashmika is going viral on social media stirring criticism for the actress.

Rashmika Mandanna hails from Coorg, Karnataka, however, she found fame in Telugu cinema. Over time, several of her Kannada fans have criticised and accused her of forgoing her roots. Now, a viral clip of the actress is amassing her backlash. The clip is from the pre-release event of ‘Chhaava.’ In her address, Rashmika says, “Because I’m from Hyderabad, and I have come alone and today I hope I am a part of all of your family.” Her comment received applause from the audience as the actress thanked them. However, her remark didn’t sit well with fans from her hometown.

Soon, several social media users started slamming Rashmika for comment. One user wrote, “I sometimes feel pity for you for receiving unnecessary negativity/targeting from our fellow Kannadigas. But when you make statements like this, I think they are right, and you deserve the backlash.” Another added, “I just feel she tries to over impress Telugu audience and Telugu film fraternity and ends up with statements like this.” Another added, “What an opportunist.”

‘@iamRashmika, I sometimes feel pity for you for receiving unnecessary negativity/targeting from our fellow Kannadigas.

But when you make statements like this I think they are right and you deserve the backlash.#Kannada #Chaava #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/RBY7RcpHgP — ViratRocky✨️ (@Virat_Rocky18) February 14, 2025



Meanwhile, a segment of users also came to the actress’ defence. A fan penned, “She always claims she is from Coorg & wears Kodava sarees. U people bring out any clip without context & blame her. She meant she is staying in hyd now, she came from hyd to mumbai with a broken foot. Otherwise 1000 other times she said she’s from coorg!”

Hailing from the town of Virajpet in Karnataka, Rashmika Mandanna was born to a Kodava Hindu family. Raised in Coorg, she ventured into the film industry with her debut in the 2016 Kannada hit ‘Kirik Party.’ Subsequently, in 2018, she came into Telugu cinema with ‘Chalo.’ Soon, she carved a niche for herself with hits like ‘Geetha Govindam,’ ‘Dear Comrade,’ and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru.’ She is best known for playing Srivalli in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. Apart from her stints in the South, she has also starred in several Bollywood films like ‘Animal.’