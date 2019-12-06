The killing of all four accused in the brutal gangrape and murder of a young Hyderabad veterinarian by the police in an ‘encounter’ early Friday was hailed by many who were demanding justice for the victim.

This included celebrities as well as people from various walks of life, who praised the police for the act.

Following the encounter killings of the accused, a few celebrities came to the fore saying that they deserved to be shot dead and express their happiness of social media.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted: “Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!”

Actor Anupam Kher wrote “Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of in an ‘ENCOUNTER’. All those who demanded harsh punishment in the case, now say with me #Jai Ho!”

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote “Perversion of the justice system cannot be the answer to dealing with perverts in society. Fixing the justice system is.”

Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan tweeted “I know this will spark many debates but can I just say a big thank you and salute the @TelanganaPolice, You guys are the real heroes. We are so proud of you. Justice has been served.”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh posted “How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #Encounter, thankyou #Telangana police.”