Hrithik Roshan urges voters to study candidates before casting ballot

Amidst the bustling activity of the Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan made sure to not just exercise his voting right but also spread a vital message – one that resonates beyond the boundaries of the polling booth.

Stepping out with his family, including his father, renowned director Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan, and sister Sunaina, Hrithik was a picture of civic duty as he marked his choice at a Mumbai polling station.

In a brief interaction with the press following his ballot, the ‘Fighter’ star didn’t just stop at fulfilling his electoral duty; he went a step further, urging fellow citizens to be vigilant and well-informed before making their mark.

“Study the candidates before you vote, know what you are voting for,” he emphasized, echoing the sentiment of many who believe that an informed electorate is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy.

Taking to social media, Hrithik shared a candid snapshot of the family affair at the polling booth, proudly displaying their inked fingers – a symbol of their participation in the democratic process. The image not only captured a moment of familial camaraderie but also served as a gentle reminder of the significance of each individual’s vote.

Meanwhile, across the nation, the wheels of democracy were turning as the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls unfolded. With polling stations opening at 7 am and slated to close at 6 pm, millions of voters, spanning genders and generations, queued up to cast their ballots.

A staggering 8.95 crore voters, comprising 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, held the fate of 695 candidates in their hands, as they made their voices heard in this pivotal phase of the electoral process.