Hrithik Roshan reflects on the assassination attempt on Rakesh Roshan in 2000

Father-son and director-actor duo, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan are celebrating 25 years of their blockbuster ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.’ The film, marking the debut of the Bollywood heartthrob emerged as a blockbuster. However, an assassination attempt on Rakesh Roshan overshadowed the film’s success. In 2000, two assailants fired bullets at the filmmaker. While one hit his arm, the other grazed his chest. Fortunately, the filmmaker survived. In the new documentary, ‘The Roshans,’ celebrating the legacy of the B-town family, the actor reflected on the terrifying attack.

The final episode of the show features archival footage of an award show. In his earlier award show address, Hrithik Roshan reflected on the assassination attempt. “As you all know, in the past few weeks, my family has been through a lot. My father, who has always believed in doing good work, was recently attacked by unknown assailants. I was losing faith in people, in goodness, in the world. I saw no point in all the hard work that we people put in. Basically, nothing made sense. I just wanted to quit before things had even begun for me… I’m up here this evening to let people know that no matter how much some people might want to put us down, we will rise. We believe in one thought, that the show must go on.”

In a recent interview, the actor emphasised the moment he understood the gravitas of the issue. “God, it was a hard time, of course. But I still can’t remember feeling afraid for my dad. He was Superman. Even when he was in the hospital, I remember seeing a glimpse of blood-red sheets, and it made me scared for a second. But just the next moment, my dad was conversing, laughing, and it seemed like he could handle this.” Reflecting on the moment, he stated, “It was only a month after that, my mom narrated what had happened the previous night, that my dad had woken up screaming, screaming for help, thinking that he’d been shot at. That was when I realised the vulnerability behind that Superman. He had such a strong facade, he just never let his soft side out.”

The documentary also featured a snippet of Rakesh Roshan talking about the incident himself. The actor-turned-filmmaker noted, “News would keep flowing in about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s success, about how much money it’s making. It was all so overwhelming, and that was the reason I came out of all this mess.”