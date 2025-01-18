Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on being compared to Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan hails from one of the most renowned and prolific families of Bollywood. He is the son of superstar Amitabh Bachchan who redefined cinema with his blockbuster hits, and Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actress. Abhishek tied the knot to global sensation Aishwarya Rai who dominates several hearts. Being associated with global stars, the actor often faces comparisons with Big B and Aishwarya. Especially, since he doesn’t boast worldwide fame. Opening up about the comparison, the actor remarks ‘It’s never going to be easy.’

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Bachchan reflected on whether it bothers him. “It’s never going to get easy. But after 25 years of being asked the same question, I have become immune to it. If you are comparing me to my father, you are comparing me to the best. If you are comparing me to the best, somewhere I believe that maybe I am worthy of being considered among these great names. I look at it like that.”

Advertisement

Elaborating, he added, “My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of them and their achievements and what they continue to do.” Talking about Big B’s legacy, Abhishek stated that he also wants to continue working when he is 80 and inspire his daughter, Aaradhya.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)



Admiring his father’s dedication and discipline, Abhishek Bachchan aspires to be like him. “We are sitting here in a wonderful AC room in Mumbai, doing this interview, having a nice cup of coffee, and that 82-year-old (Amitabh Bachchan) is shooting for KBC from 7 in the morning. He’s leading by example. I want to be like that. When I go to bed at night, all I think is that when I am 82, I want my daughter to be able to say that about me, ‘Hey, my dad’s 82 and he’s still at it.’”

Reflecting on the significance and the legacy of the ‘Bachchan’ surname, the ‘Dhoom’ star iterated the importance of family for him. Moving forward, he hopes that Aaradhya also respects the legacy. “I am what I am today because of my family. I do what I do for my family, past, present and future. Their opinion matters the most to me. I’m immensely proud of my name, which was given to me by my grandfather. But I’m prouder of the surname he bestowed and blessed us with. I will work and do whatever I have to ensure the continuance of the love that we get because of my grandfather. I hope that my daughter and subsequent generations can respect that and have the same belief system.”

Also Read: ‘Deva’ trailer: netizens in awe as Shahid Kapoor returns to the action terrain

On the work front, Abhishek’s last ‘I Want to Talk’ received widespread critical acclaim for the deep storyline. The actor amassed immense love for his nuanced portrayal of his character. Moving forward, the actor is going to play a menacing antagonist in ‘King.’ The film will be led by Shah Rukh Khan with Sidharth Anand at the helm. Moreover, Abhishek is also a part of the ensemble film, ‘Housefull 5.’