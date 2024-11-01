Hrithik Roshan celebrates Diwali with Saba Azad and family

Diwali, the festival of lights, was beautifully celebrated by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who shared heartfelt family moments on social media. The actor took to Instagram on Friday, posting a series of charming pictures from their Diwali festivities, where he was surrounded by his loved ones, including his girlfriend Saba Azad.

In the snapshots, Hrithik Roshan, often referred to as the ‘Greek God of Bollywood,’ is seen enjoying the Diwali celebrations alongside his parents, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and Saba. The family showcased a mix of traditional attire and casual wear, radiating a warm and festive spirit.

In one particularly endearing image, Saba can be seen lighting a diya.

Captioning the post with a heartfelt ‘Happy Diwali beautiful people,’ Hrithik spread festive cheer to his followers. The post garnered attention, with Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar expressing her affection by commenting with a heart emoji.

Hrithik’s relationship with Saba has blossomed in the public eye, particularly after they made their first appearance together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, walking in hand-in-hand. The actor, who was previously married to Sussanne Khan with whom he shares his two sons, divorced in 2014.

On the professional front, Saba Azad is currently busy filming the second season of the medical comedy-drama series ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’

Meanwhile, Hrithik is immersed in work, shooting for his highly anticipated film ‘War 2’ in Italy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for hits like ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Brahmastra,’ ‘War 2’ is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘War.’ The original film, directed by Siddarth Anand, was a massive success, grossing over Rs 200 crores within just a week of its release and became one of the top Hindi films of that year.