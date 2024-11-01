Ed Sheeran celebrates Halloween in AI-inspired monkey costume

Ed Sheeran has delighted fans with his quirky Halloween costume this year, taking a playful jab at an AI-generated image of himself that has gone viral online.

On October 31, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter shared his unique take on the occasion by dressing up in a monkey costume, a look that was both amusing and relatable for his followers.

In a humorous Instagram post, Ed Sheeran showcased his Halloween spirit by donning the monkey suit while mimicking the original AI-generated image, which features him in a similar outfit, cheerfully posing on his hands and knees atop a table in an Apple Store.

The photograph captures Sheeran’s trademark charm, with him smiling directly into the camera. Alongside the image, he captioned it with a cheeky comment: “Haters will say it’s AI,” and included the hashtags #halloweenbruv and #feltcutemightdeletelater.

The viral image that inspired his costume shows a fictional scenario where Sheeran is also holding an iPhone, grinning at the camera, and has sparked a wave of memes across social media. Fans have found this juxtaposition of reality and AI-generated humor particularly entertaining.

In a recent episode of the podcast ‘Therapuss’ with host Jake Shane, Sheeran revealed an intriguing detail about his relationship with technology. He disclosed that he hasn’t owned a traditional phone since 2015. Instead, he utilizes devices for video purposes have link to his social media accounts, allowing him to stay connected without the distractions of a standard smartphone.

Reflecting on his past, Sheeran explained that he decided to step back from conventional phone usage after realizing he still had numerous contacts from his early career days. “I had the same number from like age 15, I think,” he shared.

“And I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone that would just… people would just text the whole time.” This decision to limit his phone use seems to have given him a sense of freedom and focus, allowing him to prioritize his creativity over constant notifications.