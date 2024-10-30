How does Alia Bhatt entertain Raha? The actress answers

In a delightful chat on the YouTube channel Ed-a-mamma Conscious Clothing, actress Alia Bhatt opened up about her imaginative storytelling sessions with her daughter, Raha Kapoor.

The star, who welcomed Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, has embraced a new phase of motherhood that involves weaving magical tales featuring family members as characters.

During the conversation, Alia Bhatt shared how Raha, her daughter’s requests inspire her creativity. “I’m in that phase right now where I’m currently making stories up for Raha. She’ll suddenly say, ‘Mama, tell me Papa’s story,’ and I’ll whip up a narrative about Ranbir. Then she’ll ask for a story about my sister, Shaheen—she calls her Tanna,” Alia revealed.

The actress described the process as both fun and rewarding, noting, “I’m saying random, very magical things, and then she immediately moves on in two lines to another story. It feels quite special to be a storyteller for your child.” This glimpse into her personal life underscores Alia’s commitment to nurturing her daughter’s imagination, while also cherishing their bond.

Alia’s enthusiasm for storytelling comes on the heels of her recent ventures in the literary world. Earlier this year, she released her debut novel, ‘The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home’. This project aligns with her sustainable children’s clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma, which she founded in 2020.

On the professional front, Alia recently appeared in ‘Jigra’, where she portrayed a character alongside Vedang Raina. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, hit theaters on October 11 but received mixed reviews and struggled at the box office. Looking ahead, she is set to star in ‘Alpha’, a film featuring Sharvari as a super agent, directed by Shiv Rawail.

Additionally, she will collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the highly anticipated film ‘Love & War’, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.