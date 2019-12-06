Happy Hardy and Heer, starring singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya and actress Sonia Mann in the lead has been postponed. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on January 3 but has been delayed now.

Before the film release, the trailer will be dropped in December, states Himesh. This is the first time Himesh will be seen in a double role.

“Since I have become a judge on Indian Idol, I had to adjust my dates for promotion (of the film). The music has got a fabulous response and is growing day by day. Our plan is to do more concerts across the country for which we required more dates and we collectively decided to now come on January 31,” said Himesh.

On Thursday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to announce the new release date of the film. He posted a new poster of the film with the new release date. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “New release date… #HappyHardyAndHeer to release on 31 Jan 2020… Stars Himesh Reshammiya in double role… Directed by Raka… Produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand (sic).”

The movie’s soundtrack features songs like “Ashiqui mein teri 2.0” and “Teri meri kahani” sung by Ranu Mandal, who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful number “Ek pyaar ka nagma hai” on a railway platform went viral on the Internet.

Helmed by Raka, the film is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Mankachand and will now release on January 31.