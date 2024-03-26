Hi Vivaan! Himesh Reshammiya’s memes break the internet

Get ready to chuckle your way through the latest internet sensation: Himesh Reshammiya and his ‘Hi Vivaan’ memes! Remember grooving to his iconic tunes like ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’ and ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’? Well, now he’s taken over Instagram with his quirky reels and snippets from reality shows where he’s often seen as a judge.

But what’s got everyone in stitches? It’s the mysterious ‘Vivaan’! If you’ve scrolled through Himesh’s Insta or stumbled upon meme pages like HimeshDoingThings, you’ve likely noticed a common theme – Himesh kicking off his videos with a cheerful ‘Hi Vivaan’. Who on earth is Vivaan, you ask? Brace yourself for a twist: it’s actually Himesh’s speedy rendition of ‘Hi everyone’ that sounds a lot like ‘Hi Vivaan’!

Check some of the ‘Hi Vivaan’ memes here:

The internet, being the internet, has turned this innocent greeting into a source of endless amusement. Fans eagerly anticipate Himesh’s next reel just to catch a glimpse of the elusive ‘Hi Vivaan’ moment. And who can blame them? It’s all in good fun!

Beyond the memes, Himesh Reshammiya is a household name in the Indian entertainment industry. With a whopping 1300+ songs under his belt as a music director, he’s also popular for his roles as a playback singer, songwriter, film and music producer, and actor in Hindi cinema. His journey began back in 1998 with his debut as a music director in ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, and he later stole hearts with his acting chops in ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’ in 2007.

So, next time you hear ‘Hi Vivaan’, just remember, it’s not just a greeting – it’s a meme-worthy moment courtesy of the one and only Himesh Reshammiya!