Actor Himansh Kohli, who travelled to Delhi from Mumbai last month, had self-quarantined himself after reaching his home here. On Monday, Kohli went for a morning walk to the India Gate as his two-weeks self-quarantine period ended.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kohli on Monday, shared a picture of himself from the lanes of India Gate. He can be seen posing on the road in front of the war memorial.

Alongside, he updated his fans that his self-quarantine period has ended. “Finally my 14-day self-quarantine came to end and I visited India Gate early morning to relive the most iconic memory in Delhi ever for my morning jogging. I so loved the virgin green grass, plants that have not been disturbed in a while, and roads less walked. There’s no question that the feel of any place is with its people. I hope things go back to normal really soon! #HimanshKohli #morningworkouts #jogging #indiagate #freshairtherapy #unlock1 #mondaymotivation,” the actor captioned his post.

Last month, as domestic flight services resumed, Himansh flew to Delhi from Mumbai to be with his family. In an earlier interview, he said that he bought two tickets so that he could maintain social distancing on the flight.

Himansh, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyaan, has not had much success with the films that followed. He took a break for almost two years to hone his craft and was set to start shooting for his comeback film, Boondi Raita, in April. However, the film got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.