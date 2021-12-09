Himansh Kohli is all excited to resume shoot for ‘Boondi Raita’

The actor Himansh Kohli’s next movie, ‘Boondi Raita’ has now started its shooting in Dehradun. The Young actor is very excited for this reason. At the ending of the previous month, he had started with his shooting.

Himansh is now playing Baggu’s role in the movie and his life has a backdrop of Dehradun.

When asked, how it felt to be back on the film set again, the actor replied: “Throughout the lockdowns, I kept on wishing that the postponed shoot may get resumed asap. I can’t tell you how elated I feel that I’m finally back on the set. It was a long break and Covid made it even longer. Also, while this break has given us more time to refine the film, the hype of the film has also taken a hit which we will need to create again.

I feel the most important trait of any actor apart from the basics like acting, looks, dance, etc. is patience. Every aspect of a film takes time and while sometimes you can contribute and act as a catalyst, there are times when all you got to do is wait. The only way I am able to keep my patience is by being positive and staying in regular touch with the crew to understand what’s going on in their mind.”

Interestingly, some music videos have been done by Himansh such as: ‘Main Jis Bhulaa Du’, ‘Tenu Vekhi Jaavan’, ‘Bewafa Tera Muskurana’, ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai’, ‘Chura Liya’, and ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayi’, which have done really well.

He said: “I have been lucky to bag a role in some really amazing songs, which have helped me stay relevant and given me the opportunity to be seen and noticed when almost the entire market was at a halt. I would like to thank Bhushan Kumar Ji here for having faith in me that I’d be able to pull it off.”

The movie ‘Boondi Raita’ Is the story of a boy in a small town whose life is a big mess. Sometimes it is about his family, sometimes his relationship, and sometimes his career too.

The movie is directed by Kamal Chandra, the film also features Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Alka Amin, Ishlin Prasad, Neeraj Sood, and Naresh Vohra in key roles.

(With inputs from IANS)