Here’s how Nikkhil Advani convinced Salman Khan to film ‘Tenu Leke’ at 5 AM

While Nikkhil Advani’s ensemble passion project, ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ emerged as a box office dud, its soundtrack surely broke the charts. Especially, the track ‘Tenu Leke’ featuring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra is still finding a top spot in wedding playlists. However, filming the groovy track wasn’t a cakewalk for Advani. Salman Khan is not an early bird and the shot sequence required his presence at 5 a.m. While Salman initially refused to wake up, he agreed on one condition.

During his conversation with Mashable India, director Nikkhil Advani how Salman Khan refused to rise early. “We kept Salman awake for the whole night because he said that I can’t come at 5 in the morning. ‘Either sit with me and I will go to sleep straight at 10 AM’! So, we stayed awake, took him, shot, finished shooting and then he went to sleep. For me, it has always been about finishing the day quickly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Moreover, the song also faced another hurdle. In the film, Arjun Kapoor was assisting the director made a huge mistake. The ‘Singham Again’ actor sent the camera unit to the wrong location. Nikkhil revealed that he “almost killed him for that.” Meanwhile, apart from Salman, the 2007 film also starred Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Priyanka Chopra, and Vidya Balan among others.

Nikkhil’s last directorial venture was ‘Vedaa,’ starring John Abraham and Sharvari in lead roles. The director also made the show ‘Freedom At Midnight.’ It is an epic political thriller that captures the defining events surrounding India’s independence in 1947.

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar jam for Javed Akhtar’s birthday

On the other hand, Salman’s next is the mega-actioner ‘Sikandar’ helmed by AR Murgadoss. The upcoming film marks his reunion with ‘Kick’ producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Moreover, ‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Bollywood’s Bhaijaan in the film.