Aamir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar jam for Javed Akhtar’s birthday

On January 17, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar marked his birthday in a heartwarming way, as filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a video of a special musical performance by Aamir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Farhan Akhtar.

The trio came together to perform the iconic title track of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, a song that has become synonymous with friendship.

Zoya, who is the director’s daughter, posted the video on her Instagram, celebrating both her father’s special day and the enduring bond between the performers.

She captioned the post: “Happy Birthday Pa #jamming #favguys @shankar.mahadevan @faroutakhtar #Aamirkhan We miss you Akshaye and We Love you Saif #dilchahtahai #javedakhtar.”

In the video, Shankar Mahadevan, Aamir Khan, and Farhan Akhtar are seen singing the track with infectious energy, while people around them enjoy the performance.

The trio dressed in traditional kurta sets, with Shankar in a blue ensemble, Aamir in a similar blue kurta, and Farhan complementing them in his own kurta and trousers.

The ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ title track, composed by Shankar Mahadevan, has long been a friendship anthem. Its upbeat rhythm and lyrics capture the essence of carefree moments shared with friends, making it a go-to song for road trips and get-togethers.

The film itself, directed by Farhan Akhtar, follows the lives of three close friends—played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna—navigating the ups and downs of life after college.

The movie was lauded for its refreshing take on friendship and relationships and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It also featured notable performances by Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia.

Javed Akhtar wrote the film’s soundtrack, including the unforgettable title track.