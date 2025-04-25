‘Main Hoon Na’ dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan and Suniel Shetty shake internet after Pahalgam attack

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where at least 26 people tragically lost their lives, a wave of grief and outrage has swept across the country. As the nation mourns, social media has become a digital battleground of emotions, memories, and reflections. Amid this, dialogues from the 2004 Bollywood film ‘Main Hoon Na’ have resurfaced, resonating deeply with the public mood.

The film, directed by Farah Khan, featured Suniel Shetty as Raghavan, a disgraced army officer-turned-terrorist. The story, though fictional, delved into themes of cross-border hostility, nationalism, and the complex relationship between India and Pakistan.

Nearly two decades later, some of its hard-hitting dialogues of ‘Main Hoon Na’ are being shared across social media platforms, finding eerie relevance in the current context.

One viral clip shows a scene where Raghavan’s team member informs him: “Paani dhoondte huye bhatak gaye the. Sir, woh log Pakistani hai.”

The line, though from a scripted film, has reignited debates about the porousness of borders and the recurring tensions in conflict-prone regions like Kashmir.

Another widely circulated scene shows Kabir Bedi’s character, General Bakshi, confronting Raghavan. “Raghavan ek naqab hai, woh ek kaayar hai. Ek aatankbaadi jise hinsa ki itni aadat ho gayi hai ki woh aman se darta hai,” he says.

The monologue is a scathing indictment of extremists who, rather than seeking peace, thrive in chaos. The dialogue continues with the mention of “Project Milaap,” a fictional peace initiative to release prisoners on both sides of the India-Pakistan border.

Raghavan, played with intensity by Suniel Shetty, responds in the scene by killing someone on Indian soil and sarcastically questioning the idea of goodwill: “Toh haan General, jaroor Pakistan bhi hamaare gareeb gaon waalon ko riha kar raha hoga.” When Kabir Bedi’s character says, “Filhaal toh Pakistan se aisi koi ghoshna nahin aayi hai,” Raghavan retorts, “Toh phir hamaare taraf se yeh dariya dili kyun?”

These dialogues, some of which showcase the sheer brutality and psychological complexities of terrorism, are being reshared with captions like “Raghavan was not just a villain, he was a mirror to our darkest fears.”

One particularly disturbing scene being reshared involves Raghavan executing a man simply for being Pakistani after demanding, “Kya tum Pakistani ho?” When the man responds, “Ji huzoor,” he is shot point-blank, and Raghavan coldly remarks, “Toh ho gaya muqadma.”

Another jarring quote being cited from ‘Main Hoon Na’ is: “10 saal… 10 saal lage hai mujhe apni army banaane mein… Khoon bahana hai toh bahana hai, Khan. Chaahe apna, chaahe dushman kaa.. Chaahe ek bachche ka.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Ram, acts as the moral voice of the film. And, his confrontation with Raghavan is now being viewed in a new light. “Tum jaise log iss desh ko le duboge. Tum… jo sirf nafrat karna jaante ho, khoon bahana jaante ho,” he says.

In response, Raghavan stubbornly insists, “Pakistan ke saath dosti nahin hogi Ram. Main hone nahin dunga.”

Ram’s final retort is now echoing in countless tribute posts and reels: “Nafrat bohot soch samajh ke karni chaahiye, Raghavan. Kyunki ek din hum bhi wahi ban jaate hain jisse hum nafrat karte hain.”