Shah asks CMs to ensure Pak nationals return within stipulated time

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked chief ministers of all states to make sure no Pakistani national stays in the country beyond the time provided for them to leave, sources said on Friday.

This follows India’s decision of revoking visas that had been issued to the Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed lives of several tourists in the Kashmir valley.

Sources say that the HM has asked all the CMs to identify Pakistan nationals in their respective states and take necessary steps to ensure that they return to their nation.

It was in continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the union government on Thursday had decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.

According to an official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs, all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025, while the medical visas issued to the Pakistan nationals will be valid only till April 29, 2025.

The government has clearly said that all Pakistani nationals who are currently in India must leave the country before the expiry of visas, as now amended.

The MEA has strongly advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Pakistan, and those Indians who are currently in Pakistan, have been advised to return to the country the earliest.

Tensions have escalated between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives on Tuesday.

Notably, revocation of visas is not for the long-term visas already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals, which “remain valid”.

In an official statement, the MEA stated, “With reference to the Government of India’s decision dated 24 April to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals, it is clarified that the revocation of visas mentioned in the said decision does not apply to Long Term Visas (LTVs) already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals. These LTVs remain valid.”

During the all-party meeting held on Thursday, leaders across party lines called for a decisive action against terrorism and terror camps, assuring the government of their full support.