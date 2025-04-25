Rahul meets Pahalgam attack survivors; asks people to be united against terrorism

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached Srinagar and met those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack.

He visited the hospital where he met relatives of those who died in the attack which claimed 26 lives. Most other injured had already left for their native places.

He also met the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss the situation. They briefed him about what happened on the fateful day.

“I assured both of them that me and my party will fully support them,” he said.

Rahul said the terror attack is an attack on humanity and a shameful attempt to eradicate love and brotherhood.

“We are united against terrorism. Together we have to give a strong response to these hate forces”, he said.

Rahul said “It’s been a terrible tragedy. I came here to get a sense of what’s going on and to help. The entire people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this terrible act and are fully supportive of the nation at this time. I met one of the people who was injured”.

“My love and affection go out to everyone who has lost family members. I want everyone to know that the nation stands with them as one”.

“We had a meeting yesterday with the government, and the entire Opposition condemned these actions and expressed full support for whatever action the government takes”, Rahul said.

“The idea behind what has happened is to divide the society, and it’s crucial that every Indian stands united and defeats what the terrorists are trying to do. It’s sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir in the rest of the country. It’s essential to stand united and together to fight this nasty action and defeat terrorism once and for all”, he added.

Rahul also met the Congress leaders and activists of J&K and told them to remain united in the fight against terrorism.

Congress chief of J&K, Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC member GA Mir, MLA Peerzada Sayeed and other leaders were present in the meeting.