‘Kesari Chapter 2’ director slams criticism against Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is not new to trolling and criticism. Time and again, the actress has faced heavy trolling for her performances. For her role as Dilreet Gill in the currently running ‘Kesari Chapter 2,’ the actress left the internet divided. While a section of viewers lauded her performance, a small segment also trolled her. Now, the film’s director, Karan Singh Tyagi, defends the ‘Call Me Bae’ actress, revealing the years of prep she did for the role.

Speaking with News18, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ director Karan Singh Tyagi has responded to the criticism against Ananya Panday. Calling out unnecessary hate, the director chooses to focus on the positive comments. “The audiences have given her character so much love that I would like to look at the positive. I would like to look at the love that she’s getting. Two days ago, there was a screening in Hyderabad. Some people sent me videos from there. The audience was clapping at her entry scene. She was one female lawyer in a room filled with men. And that in itself is the perfect response to all the negative comments.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



He also added, “That’s the age we’re living in. People jump to conclusions very easily. There are clickbait headlines written, but as they say, kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (people love to talk). We just have to put our heads down and work. I’m all for dissent and criticism because that gives you the opportunity to learn. But I see very unnecessary hate on social media today, which tends to become toxic certain times. It’s tragic! This is the ill-effect of social media, and we’ve to learn to live with it.”

Furthermore, Tyagi also revealed that the actress went through thorough preparations for her role in the courtroom drama. “I remember watching Gehraiyaan and I was moved by her performance in it. It was after watching that film that I met her and offered her the role of Dilreet Gill. I’ve to say that she’s remarkable in Kesari Chapter 2 and has put in so much hard work. She went through dialect classes for over a year. She has studied the mannerisms of female lawyers. We visited the Bombay High Court, where she saw a female lawyer practising in action.”

Also Read: Dr Nene opens up on marriage with Madhuri Dixit: Imposter syndrome and fame

Meanwhile, ‘Kesari Chapter 2,’ hit theatres on April 18. Led by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film has Karan Singh Tyagi at the helm. The film hinges on the tragic incident of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and channels years of burning rage. Moreover, the film draws inspiration from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire,’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. In the film, Kumar stars as the fearless lawyer, Sir C Sankaran Nair, who sues the crown for genocide. He faces the empire’s formidable lawyer, Neville McKinley, played by R Madhavan.