Is ‘Drishyam 3’ set for a crossover between Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal? The latter reacts

Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam’ franchise has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, with its gripping narrative and memorable performances.

The 2013 Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, introduced us to Georgekutty, a man who goes to great lengths to protect his family after they become embroiled in a mysterious crime.

The film, which also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Asha Sharath, became a massive success, leading to a sequel, ‘Drishyam 2’, in 2021.

The ‘Drishyam’ saga didn’t stop there. The film’s popularity led to a Hindi remake in 2015, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the Hindi version was equally successful and garnered widespread praise for its suspenseful storytelling.

Just like its Malayalam counterpart, the Hindi remake also received a sequel, ‘Drishyam 2’, which was released in 2022.

Fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting news of ‘Drishyam 3’, and recently, Mohanlal shared some intriguing thoughts during an interview.

When asked about the possibility of a crossover between his character and Ajay Devgn’s, Mohanlal offered a rather cryptic response. He said, “I have no idea. Let it happen. I will also pray for that.” While he didn’t confirm anything, his words sparked excitement among fans, fueling speculation about a potential collaboration between the two stars.

The idea of a crossover between the Malayalam and Hindi ‘Drishyam’ films has long been a topic of discussion, and Mohanlal’s playful response has only added to the buzz.

Fans are now hopeful that the two beloved characters, Georgekutty and Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Devgn), might one day share the screen.