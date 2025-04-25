President Droupadi Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend state funeral of Pope Francis

President Droupadi Murmu, on Friday, departed for the Vatican City to attend the state funeral of Pope Francis along with the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju.

The delegation also includes the Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly, Joshua De Souza.

Advertisement

Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Advertisement

During her two-day visit from April 25-26, President Murmu will represent India at the State funeral and offer condolences on behalf of the government and the people of India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement on Thursday.

In a press release, MEA said, “His Holiness Pope Francis will be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.”

On April 25, the President will lay a wreath at the Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to pay tribute to the late pontiff.

She will attend the funeral Mass on April 26 at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City, which is expected to be attended by several global leaders and dignitaries, according to a brief statement by the MEA.

The Vatican on Thursday said at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis’ funeral, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

Heads of state and royals who have confirmed their attendance include US President Donald Trump, UK’s Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Following Pope Francis’ death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said the Pope’s affection for the people of India would always be remembered.

“Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace,” the Prime Minister said.

On April 22, Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh visited the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi to sign the condolence book.

Earlier, India had declared three days of state mourning to mark the Pope’s passing.

India on Thursday declared that state mourning will be observed on April 26 in honour of the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday made the declaration through a statement, and further announced that the National flag will be flown at half-mast on the day throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.

Pope Francis was the first Latin American pontiff to lead the Roman Catholic Church after taking over from Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, will lead the funeral service. At the end of the funeral, Cardinal Re will deliver the final commendation — a concluding prayer in which the Pope will be formally entrusted to God — and the body will be moved to St. Mary Major for burial.